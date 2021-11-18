Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2,491.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

AAWW stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

