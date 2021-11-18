British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.32 Per Share

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BLND opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.83.

BLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 507.57 ($6.63).

In other news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 848 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

