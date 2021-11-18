Icosavax Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Icosavax in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.26). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81).

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICVX. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth $23,275,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.