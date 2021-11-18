Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,109.05 ($14.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,236.33. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

