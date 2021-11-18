Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

