Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.82.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $255.22. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.