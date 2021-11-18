Millennium Management LLC Sells 28,768 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FOUR opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

