Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

