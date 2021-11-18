Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,355,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.