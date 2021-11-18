Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 489.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 51,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $490,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

