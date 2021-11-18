Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.57% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

