Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.57% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.