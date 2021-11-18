Millennium Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Itamar Medical worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

