Millennium Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Itamar Medical worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITMR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 109.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

ITMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

