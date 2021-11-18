Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 25,138 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -179.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

