Man Group plc Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,119,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,247 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

VRNT stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -179.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

