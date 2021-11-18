Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of Cactus worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 33.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 261.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

