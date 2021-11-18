Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,586.67 ($20.73).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,511.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,548.16. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

