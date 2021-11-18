Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $134.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.