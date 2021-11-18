Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

OTLY opened at 9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.29. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.