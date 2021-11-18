Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $397.63 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

