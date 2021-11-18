Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 14th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.