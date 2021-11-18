Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 342,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

