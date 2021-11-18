CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the October 14th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the third quarter worth $561,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMLT opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. CM Life Sciences III has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

