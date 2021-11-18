Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Up 75.3% in October

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the October 14th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

