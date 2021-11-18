IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) vs. Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Financial Comparison

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

This table compares Beyond Commerce and IKONICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 0.96 -$10.42 million N/A N/A IKONICS $13.43 million 5.75 -$440,000.00 ($0.22) -177.17

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61% IKONICS -2.66% 10.96% 8.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IKONICS beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.