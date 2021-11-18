Man Group plc Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

