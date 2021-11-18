SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at UBS Group

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.08.

SEA stock opened at $314.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.65. SEA has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $639,249,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

