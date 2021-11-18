Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.55. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $463.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.97.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $3,461,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $513.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.46 and its 200 day moving average is $421.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.