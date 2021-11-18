Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.96.

HD stock opened at $394.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.17. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

