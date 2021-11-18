Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 644.00%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

