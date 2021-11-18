Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVMI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NVMI opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $141.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 336,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

