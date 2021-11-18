Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after buying an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.