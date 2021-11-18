Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $115.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

