Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 2.54% of Middlefield Banc worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

MBCN stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.