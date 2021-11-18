McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.83. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.