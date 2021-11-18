Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EIF. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.82. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.87%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

