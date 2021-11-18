Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Desktop Metal in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Desktop Metal’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

