TheStreet Lowers Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to D+

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE NTCO opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

