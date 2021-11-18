Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

WMT stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $395.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

