Man Group plc Sells 28,372 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $171.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

