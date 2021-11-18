Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.