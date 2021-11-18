Man Group plc Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

