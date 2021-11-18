Man Group plc Cuts Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

