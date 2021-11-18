Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

WMG opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

