MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

