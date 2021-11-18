MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,147,000 after buying an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 235,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 1,614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 1,349,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDEV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 over the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

