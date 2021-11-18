MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,752 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

