VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director Sells $434,476.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $434,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.