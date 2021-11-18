Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 26,977 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $677,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $592,151.56.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00.

AEHR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.